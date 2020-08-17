Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.16% to Rs 80.64 croreNet loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.16% to Rs 80.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 149.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales80.64149.77 -46 OPM %-20.0011.78 -PBDT-15.3517.92 PL PBT-23.389.89 PL NP-17.448.02 PL
