Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.16% to Rs 80.64 crore

Net loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.16% to Rs 80.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 149.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.80.64149.77-20.0011.78-15.3517.92-23.389.89-17.448.02

