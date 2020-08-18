Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 11.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.30% to Rs 4883.57 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG declined 11.06% to Rs 499.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 561.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.30% to Rs 4883.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8613.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4883.578613.4418.2111.89869.741029.47676.16839.59499.79561.94

