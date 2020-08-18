JUST IN
Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 11.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.30% to Rs 4883.57 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG declined 11.06% to Rs 499.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 561.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.30% to Rs 4883.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8613.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4883.578613.44 -43 OPM %18.2111.89 -PBDT869.741029.47 -16 PBT676.16839.59 -19 NP499.79561.94 -11

