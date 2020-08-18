HFCL consolidated net profit declines 80.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.89% to Rs 699.76 crore

Net profit of HFCL declined 80.90% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 110.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.89% to Rs 699.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1342.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.699.761342.7311.3414.1045.76166.1329.66157.3721.09110.39

