HFCL consolidated net profit declines 80.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.89% to Rs 699.76 croreNet profit of HFCL declined 80.90% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 110.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.89% to Rs 699.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1342.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales699.761342.73 -48 OPM %11.3414.10 -PBDT45.76166.13 -72 PBT29.66157.37 -81 NP21.09110.39 -81
