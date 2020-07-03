Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd and Responsive Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2020.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd surged 9.91% to Rs 367 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40919 shares in the past one month.

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd soared 9.37% to Rs 109.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd spiked 7.64% to Rs 831. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12160 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd spurt 6.02% to Rs 39.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd advanced 6.01% to Rs 85.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74104 shares in the past one month.

