Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd and Omaxe Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2020.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd crashed 6.09% to Rs 393.75 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd tumbled 5.65% to Rs 75.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15874 shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd lost 5.25% to Rs 50.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54657 shares in the past one month.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd slipped 5.08% to Rs 297.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76982 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 88.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

