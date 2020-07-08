Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 214.77 points or 1.34% at 15776.76 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 4.92%), Aptech Ltd (down 4.02%),Trigyn Technologies Ltd (down 2.99%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.53%),Zen Technologies Ltd (down 2.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were eClerx Services Ltd (down 2.18%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 2.12%), NIIT Ltd (down 2.11%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 1.92%), and Infosys Ltd (down 1.88%).

On the other hand, Birlasoft Ltd (up 6.79%), AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 5%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 4.98%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 81.86 or 0.22% at 36756.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.65 points or 0.14% at 10814.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.23 points or 0.66% at 12925.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.42 points or 0.46% at 4495.57.

On BSE,1406 shares were trading in green, 1192 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

