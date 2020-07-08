Volumes jump at Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd counter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd saw volume of 6.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 29.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21759 shares

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, MMTC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 July 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd saw volume of 6.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 29.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21759 shares. The stock dropped 0.84% to Rs.569.65. Volumes stood at 12527 shares in the last session.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd clocked volume of 12.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.70% to Rs.419.50. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd clocked volume of 237.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.13% to Rs.41.80. Volumes stood at 156.22 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd saw volume of 4.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59459 shares. The stock dropped 0.91% to Rs.341.95. Volumes stood at 14916 shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 122.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.94% to Rs.21.65. Volumes stood at 21.54 lakh shares in the last session.

