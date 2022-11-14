Bharat Dynamics Q2 PAT surges 75% YoY to Rs 76 cr

On standalone basis, Bharat Dynamics net profit surged 75.28% to Rs 75.81 crore on 8.74% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 529.06 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Profit before tax soared 88.96% to Rs 116.72 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 61.77 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expense rose 0.2% YoY to Rs 462.25 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 210.28 crore (down 30.9% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 144.84 crore (up 2.4% YoY). Finance cost fell 6.9% to Rs 0.81 crore during the period under review.

Net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs 147.49 crore in six months ended 30 September 2022 compared with Rs -315.20 crore in six months ended 30 September 2021.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of Missiles and allied Defence Equipments. The Company provides majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed forces and Government of India.

The scrip was down 0.16% at Rs 973 on the BSE.

