Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Commodities index increasing 52.17 points or 0.93% at 5663.56 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Paushak Ltd (up 5.02%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 4.97%),Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 4.55%),Rama Phosphates Ltd (up 4.14%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 3.75%), Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 3.37%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.94%), Sahyadri Industries Ltd (up 2.69%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.41%).

On the other hand, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd (down 15.85%), Mangalam Organics Ltd (down 7.54%), and Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (down 6.4%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 11.46 or 0.02% at 61806.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.15 points or 0.19% at 18384.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 8.75 points or 0.03% at 28976.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.03 points or 0.02% at 9010.25.

On BSE,1586 shares were trading in green, 1452 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

