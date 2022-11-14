Adani Power Ltd Falls 3.64%

Adani Power Ltd has added 4.49% over last one month compared to 4.81% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 6.82% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd lost 3.64% today to trade at Rs 347. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.69% to quote at 4824.41. The index is up 4.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ABB India Ltd decreased 1.78% and NHPC Ltd lost 1% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 35.77 % over last one year compared to the 1.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 4.49% over last one month compared to 4.81% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 6.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12.98 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 432.8 on 22 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 93.6 on 29 Nov 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)