Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 328.4 points or 1.63% at 20473.35 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.86%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.41%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.93%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.86%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.21%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.11%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.97%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.65%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 11.46 or 0.02% at 61806.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.15 points or 0.19% at 18384.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 8.75 points or 0.03% at 28976.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.03 points or 0.02% at 9010.25.

On BSE,1586 shares were trading in green, 1452 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

