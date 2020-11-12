Bharat Dynamics Q2 PAT tumbles 75% to Rs 26 cr

Bharat Dynamics' standalone net profit tanked 75.3% to Rs 26.25 crore on 62.6% slump in net sales to Rs 240.03 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Standalone profit before tax (PBT) dropped 74.8% to Rs 40.60 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 161.13 crore in Q2 September 2019. Tax expense for the quarter tumbled 73.8% to Rs 14.35 crore as against Rs 54.68 crore paid in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared during market hours today, 12 November 2020.
The company said its operations returned to near normalcy after lockdowns and restrictions put in place due to Covid-19 pandemic. The movement restrictions of men and materials are slowly easing up though supply chain disruptions remain to some extent impacting company's production. The orders on hand taken up for production based on the availability of materials and components that get delivered to the divisions. Consequently sale volumes are yet to return to normalcy. The company's liquidity position is comfortable, there have been no structural impairment to any of its fixed and other assets.
Shares of Bharat Dynamics jumped 5.33% to Rs 316.20 on BSE.
Bharat Dynamics manufactures defense equipment. The company offers ammunitions, counter measures dispensing, infra red interference indicators, and missile systems. It serves military and aerospace industries in India. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 74.93% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU