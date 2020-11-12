Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Linde India Ltd, Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd, State Bank of India and Shankara Building Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 November 2020.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd lost 4.13% to Rs 2103.7 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33082 shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd crashed 4.06% to Rs 845.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7610 shares in the past one month.

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd tumbled 3.75% to Rs 360.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7663 shares in the past one month.

State Bank of India corrected 3.44% to Rs 226.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shankara Building Products Ltd pared 3.24% to Rs 285.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15565 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6129 shares in the past one month.

