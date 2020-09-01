Bharat Dynamics reports standalone net loss of Rs 78.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 97.74% to Rs 9.77 crore

Net loss of Bharat Dynamics reported to Rs 78.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 65.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.74% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 431.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.77431.54 -98 OPM %-1213.7225.88 -PBDT-88.57135.59 PL PBT-106.03118.29 PL NP-78.0465.55 PL

Tue, September 01 2020. 09:21 IST

