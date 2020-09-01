Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.69% to Rs 10.02 croreNet profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 12.50% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.69% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.0213.13 -24 OPM %17.5614.55 -PBDT1.631.82 -10 PBT1.361.55 -12 NP0.981.12 -13
