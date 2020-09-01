Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.69% to Rs 10.02 crore

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 12.50% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.69% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.0213.1317.5614.551.631.821.361.550.981.12

