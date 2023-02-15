Bharat Dynamics signs various MoUs at Aero India 2023

Bharat Dynamics (BDL), which is showcasing its largest-ever display of its products during the ongoing Aero India - 2023 at Bengaluru has entered into ten Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several foreign and Indian companies today.

BDL has entered into MoU with Thales for setting up manufacturing facilities for Laser Guided Rocket and its major components in India. As per the MoU, the Laser Guided Rockets manufactured at the new facility will be offered to the Indian Defence Forces. The MoU will facilitate BDL to become part of the Thales global supply chain to address the future requirements of Export markets jointly with Thales.

In addition to the above, an MoU was signed by BDL with EDGE Group entity, AL TARIQ, UAE to jointly produce the all-weather, day / night, long-range precisionguided munition (LR-PGM) kits in India.

BDL has also signed MoU with BULTEXPRO LTD, BULGARIA for setting up the manufacturing facilities for 122mm GRAD BM ER and NON ER rockets in India under 'Make in India' with Transfer of Technology.

BDL and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai has entered into MoU to work together on Design and development of Propellant grains for various missiles and futuristic weapon systems.

BDL entered into MoU with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), Chennai under which TIDCO and BDL will work on new programs with the centre of excellence of TIDCO.

