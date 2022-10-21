Bharat Dynamics climbs on inking various MoUs during Defexpo - 2022

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) rose 2.97% to Rs 949 after the company said it has entered into MoU with various organizations during Defexpo - 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

BDL and Dassault Aviation have entered into an MoU for Integration of BDL Weapon Systems like Astra & Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon on Rafale Aircraft for Indian Armed Forces and future export market.

Further, BDL and IIT, Ropar have entered into MoU to work on joint research projects and technology development for all missiles and underwater weapons. In addition to above, BDL has also signed MoU with other organizations which include Ashok Leyland Defence Systems, Mahindra Defence Systems, Newspace Technologies, etc.

Separately, BDL announced that it has launched three new products during the ongoing Defexpo - 2022. It has launched "Anti - Tank Guided Missile for MBT ARJUN", the "Sangramika", a Light Weight Vehicle Mounted Anti -Tank Guided Weapon System and the "Sanharika", an Armoured Vehicle mounted Laser Guided Short Range Anti-Aircraft Weapon System.

BDL is a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India to be the manufacturing base for guided missile systems and allied equipment for the Indian Armed Forces. As on September 2022, the Government of India held 74.93% stake in the company.

Bharat Dynamics reported net profit of Rs 39.86 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 20.95 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales surged 473.09% to Rs 686.51 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against Rs 119.79 crore in Q1 June 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)