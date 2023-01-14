REC signs MoUs with UP Govt. to extend financial assistance for various development projects

REC has signed the following non-binding MoUs with UP government to extend financial assistance during UP Global Investors Summit, Delhi, which will help State in employment generation as well as exponential growth in UP:

a) for Power Generation project of Rs 14,103 crore with capacity addition of nearly 3000 MW, Pollution control equipments and allied works; b) for Transmission projects of Rs 7,800 crore for strengthening the transmission system and network in UP; c) for Distribution project of Rs 13,600 crore for strengthening infrastructure, reducing AT&C losses, to provide quality and affordable power to all; d) for renewable energy of Rs 45,350 crore for addition of 10000 MW capacity; and e) for multiple infrastructure development projects in UP state of Rs 20,000 crore across various sectors.

Further, during MP Global Investors Summit 2023, REC has signed a non-binding MoU with MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) to extend financial assistance of Rs 15,086 crore for upcoming Sarani and Amarkantak thermal power projects, system improvement works, technology upgradation, renovation & modernization etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)