Bharat Dynamics spurts on signing contract for Konkurs anti-tank missiles for Indian Army

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) rose 7.51% to Rs 524 after the company signed a contract worth Rs 3,131.82 crore for manufacture and supply of Konkurs - M anti-tank guided missiles to the Indian Army.

Konkurs - M is a second generation, mechanized infantry anti-tank guided missile, to destroy armored vehicle equipped with explosive reactive armour. The contract will be executed in three years.

With the latest contract, the net order book position of BDL stands at Rs 11,400 crore.

CMD, BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) stated that Konkurs - M is being manufactured by BDL under license agreement with a Russian OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer). The missile has been indigenized upto maximum extent. BDL is also offering Konkurs- M missile for export to friendly foreign countries.

BDL has augmented its manufacturing capacity to meet the domestic as well as overseas demand for Konkurs - M. As a part of its global outreach, BDL is also offering Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Nag, Milan-2T and Amogha, in addition to Konkurs - M, for exports.

BDL said it is laying lot of thrust on indigenization of its products manufactured under transfer of technology with foreign OEMs. The company is also strengthening its in-house R&D capabilities to take up product innovation.

BDL is the only company in India involved in manufacturing various types of missiles and underwater weapons for supply to the Indian Armed Forces and friendly foreign countries. The company also handles launchers, test equipment, refurbishment / life extension of missiles and counter measures systems for domestic as well as international market.

The Government of India holds 74.93% stake in BDL.

BDL reported a 64.8% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 43.25 crore on a 102.7% increase in net sales to Rs 486.54 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. The company will announce Q3 results on 14 February 2022.

