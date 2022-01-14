Apollo Micro Systems spurts on bagging deals worth Rs 15.30 cr

Apollo Micro Systems rallied 3.13% to Rs 162.90 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 15.30 crore (consolidated) from Bharat Dynamics (for the supplies of lightweight Torpedo (TAL) project) and DRDO, Hyderabad.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 24% fall in net profit to Rs 2.75 crore on a 30.8% decline in net sales to Rs 45.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Apollo Micro Systems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. The company designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for Ministry of Defence, government controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.

Shares of Bharat Dynamics rose 0.74% to Rs 414.85 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)