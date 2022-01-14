Apollo Micro Systems spurts on bagging deals worth Rs 15.30 cr

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Micro Systems sizzles after order win
Apollo Micro Systems rises after order win
Bharat Electronics bags order worth Rs 2,400 cr from Hindustan Aeronautics
Bharat Dynamics gains after deal with Europe's MBDA
Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit declines 38.54% in the June 2021 quarter
-
Apollo Micro Systems rallied 3.13% to Rs 162.90 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 15.30 crore (consolidated) from Bharat Dynamics (for the supplies of lightweight Torpedo (TAL) project) and DRDO, Hyderabad.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 24% fall in net profit to Rs 2.75 crore on a 30.8% decline in net sales to Rs 45.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Apollo Micro Systems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. The company designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for Ministry of Defence, government controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.
Shares of Bharat Dynamics rose 0.74% to Rs 414.85 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU