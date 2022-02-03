Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 52.65 points or 0.12% at 43067.83 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 5.43%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 4.28%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.82%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.43%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.35%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.93%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.8%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 343.53 or 0.58% at 59214.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.1 points or 0.5% at 17691.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 68.78 points or 0.23% at 29881.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.2 points or 0.56% at 8877.24.

On BSE,1516 shares were trading in green, 1330 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

