ZEE, Adani Gas, Bharat Dynamics in focus

-
ALSO READ
Sony Pictures and Zee Entertainment sign definitive agreements to merge
ZEEL, Sony Pictures sign definitive agreements to merge
Board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises gives in-principle approval for merger with Sony Pictures
Infosys, ZEE Entertainment, Mphasis to be watched
Sony Pictures Networks India, Zee Entertainment sign definitive agreements to merge
-
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE): The media major reported 10.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 298.70 crore on a 3% fall in operating revenue to Rs 2112.60 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.
Adani Total Gas: The company reported 9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 145 crore on a 78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 522 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.
IIFL Wealth Management: The company reported 59% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 155 crore on a 58% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 378 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.
eClerx Services: The company reported 50% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 106.60 crore on a 41.8% rise in operating revenue to Rs 559.20 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.
Bharat Dynamics: Bharat Dynamics and Indian Army have signed a contract worth Rs 3,131.82 crore for manufacture and supply of Konkurs - M Anti Tank Guided Missiles to the Indian Army.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU