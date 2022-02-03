ZEE, Adani Gas, Bharat Dynamics in focus

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE): The media major reported 10.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 298.70 crore on a 3% fall in operating revenue to Rs 2112.60 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.

Adani Total Gas: The company reported 9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 145 crore on a 78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 522 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.

IIFL Wealth Management: The company reported 59% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 155 crore on a 58% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 378 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.

eClerx Services: The company reported 50% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 106.60 crore on a 41.8% rise in operating revenue to Rs 559.20 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.

Bharat Dynamics: Bharat Dynamics and Indian Army have signed a contract worth Rs 3,131.82 crore for manufacture and supply of Konkurs - M Anti Tank Guided Missiles to the Indian Army.

