Bharat Electronics and Delhi Metro launch first ever Indigenous - Automatic Train Supervision

Bharat Electronics announced that the Delhi Metro launched India's first ever indigenously developed Train Control & Supervision System, jointly developed by the company & Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the i-ATS (Indigenous - Automatic Train Supervision) for operations on its first corridor, Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal).

Beginning with Red Line, the i-ATS System will further be deployed for operations on Delhi Metro's other operational corridors and the upcoming independent corridors of Phase - 4 Project as well. Preventive Maintenance modules shall also be introduced in the Phase 4 corridors using i-ATS.

In addition, i-ATS can be used in operations of other rail based systems including Indian Railways. This technology has been developed with flexibility to work with different Signalling vendor's systems with suitable changes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)