Bharat Electronics signs licensing agreement with CASDIC, DRDO

Bharat Electronics has signed a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LATOT) with Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC), DRDO, for transfer of technology of Digital Radar Warning Receiver.

This is a state-of-the-art, airborne Electronic Warfare system which would provide versatile Situational Awareness to a fighter platform in a dense signal scenario, offering excellent sensitivity, good parameter measurement accuracy and high Probability of Intercept against dense signal.

The LATOT will enable BEL to manufacture and supply Digital Radar Warning Receivers to the Indian Armed Forces. Through this, CASDIC will transfer complete details of the technical know-how, testing and maintenance method for quality assurance to BEL with requisite data on the functioning of the product.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 15:27 IST

