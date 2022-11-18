Bharat Electronics signs licensing agreement with CASDIC, DRDO

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Electronics enters into licensing agreement with Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences, DRDO
Sun Pharma and SPARC sign licensing agreement
Supreme Engineering Ltd receives prestigious order from DRDO
Renaissance Global and Netflix signs licensing agreement
Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Triton Electric Vehicle
-
This is a state-of-the-art, airborne Electronic Warfare system which would provide versatile Situational Awareness to a fighter platform in a dense signal scenario, offering excellent sensitivity, good parameter measurement accuracy and high Probability of Intercept against dense signal.
The LATOT will enable BEL to manufacture and supply Digital Radar Warning Receivers to the Indian Armed Forces. Through this, CASDIC will transfer complete details of the technical know-how, testing and maintenance method for quality assurance to BEL with requisite data on the functioning of the product.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU