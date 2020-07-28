Bharat Electronics standalone net profit declines 73.56% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 19.70% to Rs 1639.63 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics declined 73.56% to Rs 54.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 204.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 1639.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2041.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1639.632041.98 -20 OPM %8.9517.05 -PBDT165.03373.23 -56 PBT76.24290.39 -74 NP54.13204.73 -74

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 07:52 IST

