Bharat Electronics standalone net profit declines 73.56% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit declines 56.80% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 74.28% in the March 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Sreechem Resins standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 19.70% to Rs 1639.63 croreNet profit of Bharat Electronics declined 73.56% to Rs 54.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 204.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 1639.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2041.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1639.632041.98 -20 OPM %8.9517.05 -PBDT165.03373.23 -56 PBT76.24290.39 -74 NP54.13204.73 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU