Bharat Electronics standalone net profit declines 73.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.70% to Rs 1639.63 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics declined 73.56% to Rs 54.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 204.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 1639.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2041.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

