Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.02% to Rs 50.20 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital rose 1.36% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.02% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.76% to Rs 30.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 190.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales50.2054.58 -8 190.81180.35 6 OPM %11.2510.92 -11.8616.17 - PBDT8.8512.09 -27 42.8649.36 -13 PBT8.4311.77 -28 41.6948.17 -13 NP7.467.36 1 30.5430.31 1

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 07:50 IST

