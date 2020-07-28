Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.02% to Rs 50.20 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital rose 1.36% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.02% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.76% to Rs 30.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 190.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

50.2054.58190.81180.3511.2510.9211.8616.178.8512.0942.8649.368.4311.7741.6948.177.467.3630.5430.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)