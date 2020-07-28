Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 93.06% to Rs 122.21 crore

Net loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 29.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 93.06% to Rs 122.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 59.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 349.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 307.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

122.2163.30349.24307.2620.1644.8217.2518.57-6.5026.68-55.32-7.95-11.9722.83-71.22-32.72-19.8229.36-59.31-14.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)