GAIL (India) to invest Rs 8800 cr in new 500 KTPA Polypropylene complex at Usar (Raigad), Maharashtra

(India) has approved revival of existing LPG Plant at Usar, Distt. Maharashtra and converting it into 500 with an estimated investment of Rs 8800 crore.

This is first of its kind project in which would be using Propane Dehydrogenation technology for production of Propylene integrated with the downstream The project is expected to be commissioned by FY 2023 24.

The Project is proposed to be financed with mix of internal generations and external debts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)