Bharat Forge commences operations at Mundhwa, Chakan & Satara Plants

Bharat Forge is commencing operations in a graded manner at Mundhwa, Chakan & Satara Plants post completion of mandatory safety check and training of personnel on Physical distancing, health & hygiene as per the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India after obtaining permission from the respective local district authority.

