JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Domestic Crude Steel Output Tanks Around 65% In April

Market opens on a firm note
Business Standard

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company announces cessation of director

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

With effect from 14 June 2020

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company announced that Puneet Nanda, Deputy Managing Director of the Company shall cease to be the wholetime Director of the Company, effective close of business hours on 14 June 2020, pursuant to his appointment as Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Venture Funds Management Company with effect from 15 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 09:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU