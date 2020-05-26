ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company announces cessation of director

-
-
With effect from 14 June 2020ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company announced that Puneet Nanda, Deputy Managing Director of the Company shall cease to be the wholetime Director of the Company, effective close of business hours on 14 June 2020, pursuant to his appointment as Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Venture Funds Management Company with effect from 15 June 2020.
