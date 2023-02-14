Bharat Forge consolidated net profit declines 80.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.03% to Rs 3353.36 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge declined 80.41% to Rs 82.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 421.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.03% to Rs 3353.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2394.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3353.362394.6913.0920.85366.41508.85180.83332.7782.50421.19

