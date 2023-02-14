Bharat Forge consolidated net profit declines 80.41% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.03% to Rs 3353.36 croreNet profit of Bharat Forge declined 80.41% to Rs 82.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 421.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.03% to Rs 3353.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2394.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3353.362394.69 40 OPM %13.0920.85 -PBDT366.41508.85 -28 PBT180.83332.77 -46 NP82.50421.19 -80
