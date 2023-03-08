Bharat Forge inaugurates its first E-bike manufacturing facility at Chakan

Bharat Forge through its E -Mobility subsidiary, Kalyani Powertrain, inaugurated its first E-bike manufacturing facility at MIDC Chakan on 08 March 2023.

The facility has a production capacity of 60,000 units per annum and scalable to 100,000 units per annum, will undertake assembly of E-bikes for Tork Motors, 64.29% owned by Kalyani Powertrain.

