Ramkrishna Forgings receives upgrade in credit ratings

Ramkrishna Forgings has received upgrade in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research for its bank facilities as under:

Fund based working capital - IND A+/ Stable/ IND A1 (long term rating upgraded; short term rating affirmed) Non fund based working capital limits - IND A1 (affirmed) Long term loans - IND A+/ Stable (upgraded) Proposed fund based limits - IND A+/ Stable/ IND A1 (long term rating upgraded; short term rating affirmed)

