Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection

-
ALSO READ
Caplin Point gains after arm gets USFDA final nod for thiamine deficiency drug
Glenmark launches Bumetanide Injection in SingleDose Vials and Multi-Dose Vials
Zydus receives USFDA's tentative approval for Levothyroxine Sodium for injection
Natco Pharma files Abbreviated New Drug Application for generic version of Olaparib Tablets
Glenmark Pharma launches Bumetanide injection
-
Caplin Steriles, a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) Multi-dose Vial, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), THIAMINE HYDROCHLORIDE injection of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC.
Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection is effective in the treatment of Thiamine (Vitamin B1) deficiency or beriberi, a serious condition caused by prolonged lack of Vitamin B1.
According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection had US sales of approximately $38 million for the 12-month period ending September 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU