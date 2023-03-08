Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection

Caplin Steriles, a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) Multi-dose Vial, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), THIAMINE HYDROCHLORIDE injection of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC.

Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection is effective in the treatment of Thiamine (Vitamin B1) deficiency or beriberi, a serious condition caused by prolonged lack of Vitamin B1.

According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection had US sales of approximately $38 million for the 12-month period ending September 2022.

