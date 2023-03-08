Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 27 cities

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 27 cities across the country.

Jio True 5G will now be available in 27 additional cities across 13 States/Union Territories namely Tadipatri (Andhra Pradesh), Bhatapara (Chhattisgarh),Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir), Bhadravathi, Ramanagara, Doddaballapura, Chintamani (Karnataka), Changanassery, Muvattupuzha, Kodungallur (Kerala), Katni Murwara (Madhya Pradesh), Satara (Maharashtra), Pathankot (Punjab), Pollachi, Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu), Siddipet, Sangareddy, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Kodad, Tandur, Zahirabad, Nirmal (Telangana), Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Kashipur, Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) and Bankura (West Bengal).

