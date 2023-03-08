Mindspace Business Parks REIT recognized as Great Place To Work for 2nd consecutive year

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has been Certified as a "Great Place To Work" for the second consecutive year, since listing on the Indian bourses in 2020.

The "Certification" is a testament to Mindspace REIT's commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and supportive workplace culture for its people. This has been achieved by establishing an ecosystem built on the pillars of high performance, excellence in execution, collaboration, and equal opportunities among its employees through its people-first approach and mindfully curated ESG practices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)