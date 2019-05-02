Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 469.8, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 37.38% in last one year as compared to a 9.83% rally in and a 27.09% fall in the Auto index.

fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 469.8, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 11729.7. The Sensex is at 39030.17, down 0%. has eased around 6.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8350.6, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 473.2, down 0.29% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd tumbled 37.38% in last one year as compared to a 9.83% rally in NIFTY and a 27.09% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 23.51 based on earnings ending December 18.

