Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 469.8, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 11729.7. The Sensex is at 39030.17, down 0%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 6.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8350.6, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.18 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 23.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
