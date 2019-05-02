HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 416, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.13% in last one year as compared to a 10.03% jump in and a 17.4% jump in the Financial Services index.

Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 416, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 11751.35. The Sensex is at 39100.83, up 0.18%. Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 8.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12555.45, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.84 based on earnings ending March 19.

