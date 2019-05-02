PVR Ltd spurts 2.09%, gains for five straight sessions

is quoting at Rs 1806.4, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.05% gain in and a 28.14% gain in the Media.

rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1806.4, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11752.75. The Sensex is at 39094.94, up 0.16%. has added around 10.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2408.75, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1785.05, up 1.29% on the day. PVR Ltd is up 24.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.05% gain in NIFTY and a 28.14% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 53.32 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)