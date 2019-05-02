DCM Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 10.49% in the September 2018 quarter
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the December 2018 quarter
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Signet Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd eases for fifth straight session
-
Goldiam International Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Sical Logistics Ltd and Hisar Metal Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 May 2019.
Goldiam International Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Sical Logistics Ltd and Hisar Metal Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 May 2019.
DCM Ltd soared 14.43% to Rs 67 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2451 shares in the past one month.
Goldiam International Ltd surged 12.92% to Rs 103.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8930 shares in the past one month.
Olectra Greentech Ltd spiked 10.74% to Rs 230. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5660 shares in the past one month.
Sical Logistics Ltd gained 10.71% to Rs 129.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3503 shares in the past one month.
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd advanced 10.34% to Rs 45.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7154 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU