Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions 25 MW floating solar PV plant

The state-run corporation has commissioned a 25 MW (mega-watt) floating special purpose vehicle (SPV) project covering an area of 100 acres in NTPC Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh, to save land resource and conserve water by reducing evaporation.

The floating solar photo-voltaic (PV) plant will also have a higher yield as compared to conventional ground-mounted projects due to the cooling effect. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has designed an floating array to meet the unique requirement of anchoring the support structures without touching or loading, either the reservoir floor or the bund structure.

This module array has been designed - for the first time in India - to withstand gusts of wind up to 180 km/hr. In view of the coastal location of the project site that leads to severe corrosion, all the platform structures and other equipment have been made corrosion resistant.

BHEL's scope of work in the project included design, engineering, procurement and construction of the solar project and has been executed by its recently formed Solar Business division. Its portfolio of floating SPV projects is the largest in the country with more than 45 MW projects commissioned and around 107 MW under execution.

On a consolidated basis, BHEL reported net loss of Rs 448.20 crore in Q1 FY22, lower than net loss of Rs 893.14 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales rose 43.6% to Rs 2,723.82 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 0.95% to Rs 58.45 on BSE. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)