Raj Oil Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TCI Finance Ltd, Shish Industries Ltd, 20 Microns Ltd and MT Educare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2021.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 123.45 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57617 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd lost 6.78% to Rs 5.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2774 shares in the past one month.

Shish Industries Ltd crashed 6.77% to Rs 62. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3485 shares in the past one month.

20 Microns Ltd pared 6.26% to Rs 60.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85147 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17392 shares in the past one month.

MT Educare Ltd fell 6.16% to Rs 8.84. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41960 shares in the past one month.

