BHEL plays key role in implementing UHVDC transmission link

BHEL has played a key role in the successful implementation of the +800 kV, 6,000 MW ultra high voltage direct current (UHVDC) link between the Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chattisgarh) and the Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu).

For this project, among other equipment and systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has supplyed converter transformers, shunt reactors, filter bank capacitors and instrument transformers from its Bhopal plant and thyristor valves from its Electronics Division, Bengaluru.

These Thyristor Valves are used to convert AC Power generated at the IPPs at Raigarh into DC power for transmitting it over a HVDC transmission line of over 1800 kms and then converting it back into AC at the Pugalur end for interconnection with the Southern Grid. BHEL, in partnership with Hitachi-ABB Power Grids, had secured this landmark order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in 2016.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, on 9 September 2021, inaugurated a data centre at BHEL's Electronics Division (EDN), Bengaluru. The data centre at EDN encompasses the data centres of all the three Bengaluru-based units of BHEL, namely Solar Business Division (SBD), Industrial Systems Group (ISG), as well as EDN. The facilities at these three units have been brought together and co-located in one place leading to optimisation of IT infrastructure, better data security and reduction in operating cost.

On a consolidated basis, BHEL reported net loss of Rs 448.20 crore in Q1 FY22, lower than net loss of Rs 893.14 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales rose 43.6% to Rs 2,723.82 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

Shares of BHEL shed 0.09% to end at Rs 55.65 on Thursday, 9 September 2021. The domestic stock exchange was closed on Friday, 10 September 2021 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)