Yes Bank climbs 28% in five days

Yes Bank surged 11.40% to Rs 14.17, extending gains for the fifth session in a row.Shares of Yes Bank have surged 27.93% in five sessions from its closing low of Rs 10.92 on 8 September 2021.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 20.83 on 11 December 2020. It has risen 34.82% from its 52-week low of Rs 10.51 hit on 23 August 2021.
In the past one month, the stock has jumped 21.08% as against 6.45% rise in the Sensex. It has fallen 0.49% in the past one year compared with 50.54% surge in the Sensex.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 87.02. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 11.79 and 200-day SMA at 11.38.
Yes Bank's net profit soared 355.2% to Rs 206.84 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 45.44 crore posted in Q1 FY21. Total income declined 8.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,581.84 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.
