Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bonlon Industries Ltd, Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, Umiya Tubes Ltd and Hybrid Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 December 2022.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 40 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 74.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59425 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd lost 4.98% to Rs 3.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11193 shares in the past one month.

Umiya Tubes Ltd fell 4.97% to Rs 8.41. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10588 shares in the past one month.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd pared 4.96% to Rs 23.36. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31196 shares in the past one month.

