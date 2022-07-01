Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pressman Advertising Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd and Williamson Magor & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2022.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd lost 8.96% to Rs 27.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 62669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34371 shares in the past one month.

Pressman Advertising Ltd crashed 8.18% to Rs 38.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7576 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13676 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd tumbled 7.79% to Rs 29.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1181 shares in the past one month.

Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd fell 7.11% to Rs 99.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd corrected 7.04% to Rs 21.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8666 shares in the past one month.

