Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Nureca Ltd, Nectar Lifescience Ltd and Hybrid Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 December 2022.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Nureca Ltd, Nectar Lifescience Ltd and Hybrid Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 December 2022.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd surged 19.87% to Rs 37.4 at 22-Dec-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 17.22% to Rs 61.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7590 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd soared 16.62% to Rs 578.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 88912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27433 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd advanced 11.29% to Rs 24.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62591 shares in the past one month.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd added 9.96% to Rs 25.94. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7167 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)