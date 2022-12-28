Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 38.24 points or 0.17% at 23131.01 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Ami Organics Ltd (down 2.59%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 1.65%),Kopran Ltd (down 1.39%),Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 1.36%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 1.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Natco Pharma Ltd (down 1.1%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 1.03%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 1.01%), Lupin Ltd (down 0.88%), and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (down 0.85%).

On the other hand, Shalby Ltd (up 4.31%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 4.17%), and Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 3.94%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 33.58 or 0.06% at 60961.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.2 points or 0.02% at 18136.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 118.39 points or 0.42% at 28635.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.18 points or 0.33% at 8962.42.

On BSE,2038 shares were trading in green, 1372 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

