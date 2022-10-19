Bharat Gears Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, Visesh Infotecnics Ltd, Vadilal Industries Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 October 2022.

Bharat Gears Ltd lost 5.53% to Rs 151.15 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 39862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27278 shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd tumbled 5.47% to Rs 33.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1800 shares in the past one month.

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd crashed 5.45% to Rs 0.52. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 173.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vadilal Industries Ltd corrected 5.03% to Rs 2314. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3348 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 51.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4580 shares in the past one month.

