Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 225.69% to Rs 70.61 croreNet Loss of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation reported to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 225.69% to Rs 70.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 140.37% to Rs 83.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales70.6121.68 226 83.6534.80 140 OPM %-6.12-19.79 --10.68-23.59 - PBDT-3.16-4.05 22 -7.78-7.55 -3 PBT-3.13-4.10 24 -8.06-7.96 -1 NP-2.24-1.31 -71 -5.56-4.26 -31
